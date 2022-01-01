Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in North Loop

North Loop restaurants
North Loop restaurants that serve corn dogs

Item pic

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Corn Dog$7.00
Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle
More about Red Cow
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS CORN DOG$8.00
More about The Loop - MPLS

