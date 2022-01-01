Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in North Loop

Go
North Loop restaurants
Toast

North Loop restaurants that serve garlic bread

Item pic

 

Red Rabbit Minneapolis

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread Cheese Curds$11.25
Garlic Bread$9.00
Garlic-parmesan bread & house red sauce
More about Red Rabbit Minneapolis
Item pic

PIZZA • TAPAS

Snack Bar

800 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Parmesan Bread$5.00
Garlic Parmesan focaccia.
More about Snack Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in North Loop

Tuna Salad

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Gnocchi

Cake

Grilled Steaks

Caesar Salad

Map

More near North Loop to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (107 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1390 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston