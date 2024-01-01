Prosciutto in Southwest
Southwest restaurants that serve prosciutto
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Prosciutto & Spinach Rotolo
|$15.50
Spinach pasta rolled with prosciutto, spinach & ricotta filling served on pomodoro, topped with béchamel.
|Pizza Slice | Prosciutto & Arugula
|$5.95
Broders' New York style Prosciutto & Arugula pizza slice.
|Sliced Sopressata, Prosciutto & Genoa | Citterio
|$9.75
All natural and thinly sliced trio of Sopressata Salame, Prosciutto, and Genoa Salame. 6oz.
PIZZA
Red Wagon Pizza Co - 5416 Penn Ave S
5416 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|Prosciutto Sandwich
|$19.00
Prosciutto, ricotta, fig jam, & arugula on ciabatta.
Served with Bar Chips with Sriracha Aioli or Side Salad (romaine, cherry tomatoes, red onion, & red wine vinaigrette).
|Burrata, Watermelon & Prosciutto Salad
|$15.00
Watermelon, Burrata, Mint, and Prosciutto with honey and a little chili flake.