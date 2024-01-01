Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Southwest

Southwest restaurants
Southwest restaurants that serve prosciutto

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Spinach Rotolo$15.50
Spinach pasta rolled with prosciutto, spinach & ricotta filling served on pomodoro, topped with béchamel.
Pizza Slice | Prosciutto & Arugula$5.95
Broders' New York style Prosciutto & Arugula pizza slice.
Sliced Sopressata, Prosciutto & Genoa | Citterio$9.75
All natural and thinly sliced trio of Sopressata Salame, Prosciutto, and Genoa Salame. 6oz.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
PIZZA

Red Wagon Pizza Co - 5416 Penn Ave S

5416 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1242 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto Sandwich$19.00
Prosciutto, ricotta, fig jam, & arugula on ciabatta.
Served with Bar Chips with Sriracha Aioli or Side Salad (romaine, cherry tomatoes, red onion, & red wine vinaigrette).
Burrata, Watermelon & Prosciutto Salad$15.00
Watermelon, Burrata, Mint, and Prosciutto with honey and a little chili flake.
More about Red Wagon Pizza Co - 5416 Penn Ave S
Café Cerés - Armatage

5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PROSCIUTTO & BASIL CROISSANT$15.00
Honey za'atar croissant sandwich with basil, tomato, prosciutto, and thin layer of mayonnaise.
Contains: wheat, seeds, allium, eggs, dairy.
More about Café Cerés - Armatage

