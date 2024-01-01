Honey chicken in Uptown
Uptown restaurants that serve honey chicken
Gigi's Cafe
824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Seared Chicken, Avocado, Gruyere, hot honey sauce on multigrain. Served with chips
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$99.00
hand breaded chicken breast, hot honey, lettuce, pickles, mayo, brioche bun
|Honey Lime Chicken Salad
|$99.00
mixed greens, sous vide chicken breast, grape tomatoes, charred corn, golden raisins, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, honey lime dressing