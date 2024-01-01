Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Uptown

Uptown restaurants
Uptown restaurants that serve honey chicken

Item pic

 

Gigi's Cafe

824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Seared Chicken, Avocado, Gruyere, hot honey sauce on multigrain. Served with chips
More about Gigi's Cafe
Honey Lime Chicken Salad image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$99.00
hand breaded chicken breast, hot honey, lettuce, pickles, mayo, brioche bun
Honey Lime Chicken Salad$99.00
mixed greens, sous vide chicken breast, grape tomatoes, charred corn, golden raisins, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, honey lime dressing
More about The Lowry

