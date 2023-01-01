Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Uptown

Uptown restaurants
Uptown restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

Red Cow - Uptown

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Mac & Cheese$7.00
Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle
More about Red Cow - Uptown
The Lowry image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese$99.00
noodles in cheesy sauce served with goldfish, fruit, and fries
Mac & Cheese$99.00
cheddar cheese sauce, mozzarella, romano and parmesan cheese, cavatappi noodles, crushed croutons, grilled ciabatta; add ham & roasted tomato 2
More about The Lowry
Item pic

 

French Meadow

2610 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Signature Mac & Cheese GF$16.00
organic gluten-free penne | mornay sauce | organic spring greens with white balsamic vinaigrette (vegetarian, gluten-free)
Signature Mac & Cheese$16.00
Kids' Mac & Cheese NOT VEGAN$8.00
More about French Meadow

