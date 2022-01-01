Chicken salad in Uptown
Uptown restaurants that serve chicken salad
Morrissey's Irish Pub
913 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Avocado Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Mixed greens with Cajun quinoa, avocaado, cucumbers, tomatoes, black beansand seasoned chicken served with an avocado dressing & lemon wedges
My Burger Uptown
3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.75
Romaine lettuce with crispy chicken, croutons, grated parmesan cheese, in a classic caesar dressing.