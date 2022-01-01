Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Uptown

Go
Uptown restaurants
Toast

Uptown restaurants that serve chicken salad

Gigi's Cafe image

 

Gigi's Cafe

824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Special Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
More about Gigi's Cafe
Item pic

 

Morrissey's Irish Pub

913 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed greens with Cajun quinoa, avocaado, cucumbers, tomatoes, black beansand seasoned chicken served with an avocado dressing & lemon wedges
More about Morrissey's Irish Pub
Item pic

 

My Burger Uptown

3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.75
Romaine lettuce with crispy chicken, croutons, grated parmesan cheese, in a classic caesar dressing.
More about My Burger Uptown
Taberna image

TACOS

Taberna

3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Tortilla Salad$12.00
More about Taberna
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Lime Chicken Salad.$15.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, charred sweet corn, golden raisins, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, honey lime dressing
More about The Lowry

