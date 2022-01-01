Mobile breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Mobile
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Ruby Slipper Cafe
100 North Royal Street, Mobile
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
NY Style Breakfast Sandwich with choice of meat, cheese and egg served on a Brioche Bun with choice of side
|Banana Fosters Pain Perdu
|$13.00
A New Orleans brunch favorite! French bread French toast, covered with rum-flambeed banana, raisins & butter caramel sauce. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon.
|Brioche French Toast
|$10.00
Buttery brioche bread dipped in spiced custard & grilled, finished with powdered sugar. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon
More about Serda's Coffee Company
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Serda's Coffee Company
3 S ROYAL ST, MOBILE
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$6.99
Chicken, cheddar cheese, onion, green pepper and tomato.
|Bagels
|$2.25
Plain, Wheat, Everything, Cinnamon & Raisin, Blueberry
|Mango Monsoon
A mix of mangos, pineapple, and oranges.
More about The Spiffy Fox
PIZZA
The Spiffy Fox
1455 Monroe St, Mobile
|Popular items
|12" Cheesemonger
|$15.50
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Mozzarella, mild and sharp Irish Cheese blends.
|12" Tripple P
|$16.50
White Sauce*, Mozzarella Cheese, Teriyaki-glazed Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Pancetta, Bacon *White Sauce is a traditional white sauce made with Ricotta Cheese, Cracked Black Pepper, Olive Oil and Basil.
|Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
|$0.50
2oz. of our made-from-scratch buttermilk ranch dressing