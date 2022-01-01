Mobile breakfast spots you'll love

Ruby Slipper Cafe image

 

Ruby Slipper Cafe

100 North Royal Street, Mobile

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
NY Style Breakfast Sandwich with choice of meat, cheese and egg served on a Brioche Bun with choice of side
Banana Fosters Pain Perdu$13.00
A New Orleans brunch favorite! French bread French toast, covered with rum-flambeed banana, raisins & butter caramel sauce. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon.
Brioche French Toast$10.00
Buttery brioche bread dipped in spiced custard & grilled, finished with powdered sugar. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon
Serda's Coffee Company image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Serda's Coffee Company

3 S ROYAL ST, MOBILE

Avg 4.6 (1408 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadilla$6.99
Chicken, cheddar cheese, onion, green pepper and tomato.
Bagels$2.25
Plain, Wheat, Everything, Cinnamon & Raisin, Blueberry
Mango Monsoon
A mix of mangos, pineapple, and oranges.
The Spiffy Fox image

PIZZA

The Spiffy Fox

1455 Monroe St, Mobile

Avg 4.7 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" Cheesemonger$15.50
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Mozzarella, mild and sharp Irish Cheese blends.
12" Tripple P$16.50
White Sauce*, Mozzarella Cheese, Teriyaki-glazed Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Pancetta, Bacon *White Sauce is a traditional white sauce made with Ricotta Cheese, Cracked Black Pepper, Olive Oil and Basil.
Buttermilk Ranch Dressing$0.50
2oz. of our made-from-scratch buttermilk ranch dressing
Brick and Spoon image

 

Brick and Spoon

3662 Airport Blvd # A, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Brick and Spoon

7765 Airport Boulevard, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
