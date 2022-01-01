Tacos in Montclair
Montclair restaurants that serve tacos
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
daikichi
608 Valley Rd, Montclair
|Tuna Tacos
|$15.95
Tuna, avocado, mango, guacamole, mayo
MERCADO
605 Valley Road, Montclair
|Mercado Fish Taco Salad
|$15.00
Grilled salmon, arugula, puffed quinoa, shredded red cabbage, pickled red onion, avocado, tortilla chips, spicy cilantro dressing
Halcyon Brasserie
114 Walnut Street, Montclair
|Tacos
|$24.00
Avocado, Onion, Pico De gallo, Cilantro
|Tuna Tacos
|$20.00
Tuna Tartare, Wonton Shell
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egan & Sons
116 Walnut St, Montclair
|Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
Three Spiced Shrimp Tacos in grilled flour tortillas with romaine lettuce, Mexican tomato salsa , red cabbage slaw & tomatillo salsa verde
|Blackened Chicken Tacos
|$18.00
Three Blackened Chicken Tacos in grilled flour tortillas with romaine lettuce, Mexican tomato salsa, red cabbage slaw & tomatillo salsa verde
|Steak Tacos
|$22.00
Seared Diced Filet Mignon, Grilled Flour Tortillas, Lettuce, Mexican tomato salsa, Red Cabbage Slaw, Tomatillo Salsa Verde. 3 per order
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
718 bloomfield ave, Montclair
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Pan seared grouper topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on toasted two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Pan seared shrimp topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
|Lobster tacos!
|$22.00
lobster topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.