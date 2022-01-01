Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Montclair

Montclair restaurants
Montclair restaurants that serve tacos

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

daikichi

608 Valley Rd, Montclair

Avg 4.9 (37 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Tacos$15.95
Tuna, avocado, mango, guacamole, mayo
MERCADO

605 Valley Road, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mercado Fish Taco Salad$15.00
Grilled salmon, arugula, puffed quinoa, shredded red cabbage, pickled red onion, avocado, tortilla chips, spicy cilantro dressing
Halcyon Brasserie

114 Walnut Street, Montclair

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos$24.00
Avocado, Onion, Pico De gallo, Cilantro
Tuna Tacos$20.00
Tuna Tartare, Wonton Shell
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egan & Sons

116 Walnut St, Montclair

Avg 4.1 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Three Spiced Shrimp Tacos in grilled flour tortillas with romaine lettuce, Mexican tomato salsa , red cabbage slaw & tomatillo salsa verde
Blackened Chicken Tacos$18.00
Three Blackened Chicken Tacos in grilled flour tortillas with romaine lettuce, Mexican tomato salsa, red cabbage slaw & tomatillo salsa verde
Steak Tacos$22.00
Seared Diced Filet Mignon, Grilled Flour Tortillas, Lettuce, Mexican tomato salsa, Red Cabbage Slaw, Tomatillo Salsa Verde. 3 per order
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair

718 bloomfield ave, Montclair

Avg 4.5 (2746 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$15.00
Pan seared grouper topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on toasted two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Pan seared shrimp topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
Lobster tacos!$22.00
lobster topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Cuban Pete's

428 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair

Avg 3.2 (4030 reviews)
Takeout
tacos$9.95
