Chili in Morgantown

Morgantown restaurants
Morgantown restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Black Bear Evansdale

3119 University Avenue, Suite B, Morgantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Chili Sriracha (GF+V)$0.50
A 2 oz side of spicy garlic chili sriracha.
Pleasant Street Chili
Now offering the VEGETARIAN tofu chili, from our original downtown location, topped with sour cream and cheese (unless you request it dairy-free). Served with chips.
More about Black Bear Evansdale
Mario's Fishbowl image

 

Mario's Fishbowl

688 Fairmont Road, Westover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cup Chili$4.00
Bowl Chili$4.75
Chili Cheese$1.25
More about Mario's Fishbowl
Saigon Pho Kitchen image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Pho Kitchen

3109 University Ave, Morgantown

Avg 4.6 (463 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chili-Garlic-Shallots (3 oz)$4.00
More about Saigon Pho Kitchen

