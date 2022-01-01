Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Steel City Pizza - Mt Pleasant

1440 Ben Sawyer Boulevard #1301, Mount Pleasant

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Full Grilled Cajun Chicken$14.95
Imported penne tossed in our homemade creamy Cajun sauce and mixed with savory grilled chicken, diced tomato, sautéed onion, and sweet green pepper.
Art's Bar and Grill

413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.75
Grilled chicken with bacon, tomato, & melted Swiss cheese, and served on a fresh brioche bun with lettuce and honey-dijon sauce.
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant

1136 Hungryneck Blvd ste k, Mount Pleasant

TakeoutDelivery
Lunch Grilled Chicken Burrito$8.25
Ty's Roadside

713 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

Takeout
Wood-Grilled Half Chicken$24.00
parmesan grits, collard greens
BoxCar Betty's

1701 Shoremeade Dr, Mt. Pleasant

TakeoutDelivery
Single Grilled Chicken Breast$5.50
A single piece of 5oz grilled chicken breast.
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant

349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Tacos$10.99
Page's Okra Grill

302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Takeout
Marinated Grilled Chicken$14.00
Grilled to Perfection & served with your choice of two sides, and a made from scratch buttermilk biscuit.
