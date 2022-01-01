Grilled chicken in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Steel City Pizza - Mt Pleasant
Steel City Pizza - Mt Pleasant
1440 Ben Sawyer Boulevard #1301, Mount Pleasant
|Full Grilled Cajun Chicken
|$14.95
Imported penne tossed in our homemade creamy Cajun sauce and mixed with savory grilled chicken, diced tomato, sautéed onion, and sweet green pepper.
More about Art's Bar and Grill
Art's Bar and Grill
413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.75
Grilled chicken with bacon, tomato, & melted Swiss cheese, and served on a fresh brioche bun with lettuce and honey-dijon sauce.
More about Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
1136 Hungryneck Blvd ste k, Mount Pleasant
|Lunch Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$8.25
More about Ty's Roadside
Ty's Roadside
713 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Wood-Grilled Half Chicken
|$24.00
parmesan grits, collard greens
More about BoxCar Betty's
BoxCar Betty's
1701 Shoremeade Dr, Mt. Pleasant
|Single Grilled Chicken Breast
|$5.50
A single piece of 5oz grilled chicken breast.
More about Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$10.99