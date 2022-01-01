Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Muskegon

Muskegon restaurants
Muskegon restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

SANDWICHES

Toast 'N Jams

211 Seaway Drive, Norton Shores

Avg 4.5 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.79
More about Toast 'N Jams
Item pic

 

G&L Hot Dogs Sternberg

1133 Sternberg Rd., Norton Shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.00
Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, shredded Cheddar cheese, croutons.
More about G&L Hot Dogs Sternberg

