Grilled chicken in Mystic

Mystic restaurants
Mystic restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe image

 

Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe

27 Coogan Blvd, Bldg 16, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.25
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mayo or dijon, choice of bread.
More about Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
Mystic Market East image

SOUPS

Mystic Market East

63 Williams Ave, Mystic

Avg 3.5 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN & PROVOLONE$10.95
Roasted Red Peppers, Baby Spinach & Pesto AiolI
More about Mystic Market East
Consumer pic

 

Angies Pizza

25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Fresh chicken breast, lettuce & tomato served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw
California Marinated Grilled Chicken Salad$14.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, avocado, fresh mozzarella
More about Angies Pizza
Christo's Pizza - Mystic image

PIZZA

Christo's Pizza - Mystic

39 Whitehall ave, Mystic

Avg 4.4 (425 reviews)
Takeout
LG Grilled Chicken Grinder$11.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
LG Buff Grilled Chicken Grinder$11.99
Bulliard's Cayenne Pepper Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper and Provolone
Side Of Chicken Parm (Grilled)$9.99
Marinara & Mozzarella
More about Christo's Pizza - Mystic
Jealous Monk image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jealous Monk

27 Coogan Blvd, #20, Mystic

Avg 3.5 (250 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Grilled Chicken$5.00
More about Jealous Monk

