Grilled chicken in Mystic
Mystic restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
27 Coogan Blvd, Bldg 16, Mystic
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.25
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mayo or dijon, choice of bread.
More about Mystic Market East
SOUPS
Mystic Market East
63 Williams Ave, Mystic
|GRILLED CHICKEN & PROVOLONE
|$10.95
Roasted Red Peppers, Baby Spinach & Pesto AiolI
More about Angies Pizza
Angies Pizza
25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Fresh chicken breast, lettuce & tomato served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw
|California Marinated Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, avocado, fresh mozzarella
More about Christo's Pizza - Mystic
PIZZA
Christo's Pizza - Mystic
39 Whitehall ave, Mystic
|LG Grilled Chicken Grinder
|$11.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
|LG Buff Grilled Chicken Grinder
|$11.99
Bulliard's Cayenne Pepper Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper and Provolone
|Side Of Chicken Parm (Grilled)
|$9.99
Marinara & Mozzarella