Cinnamon rolls in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
2035 S Washington Street, Naperville
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$12.00
Best ever! 2 Cinnamon Rolls cut in half, dipped in our signature French Toast batter, with cream cheese icing and Cinnamon Sugar
|Cinnamon Roll Side
|$5.00
Firecakes
50 S Main Street Suite 136, Naperville
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.25
Cinnamon Butter Rolled Yeast Donut, Whipped Cream Cheese Icing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$11.29
Four pancakes layered and topped with house-made cinnamon-sugar swirls and cream cheese icing.
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
|Gluten-Free Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00