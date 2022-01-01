Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Naperville

Go
Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Juicy-O Breakfast/Lunch image

 

SWEET TOAST CAFÉ

2035 S Washington Street, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$12.00
Best ever! 2 Cinnamon Rolls cut in half, dipped in our signature French Toast batter, with cream cheese icing and Cinnamon Sugar
Cinnamon Roll Side$5.00
More about SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
46571912-8020-4f0a-ad6f-930a8d6cee3b image

 

Firecakes

50 S Main Street Suite 136, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$5.25
Cinnamon Butter Rolled Yeast Donut, Whipped Cream Cheese Icing
More about Firecakes
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville

Avg 4.2 (563 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$11.29
Four pancakes layered and topped with house-made cinnamon-sugar swirls and cream cheese icing.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Cinnamon Roll French Toast image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville

Avg 4.5 (4283 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Gluten-Free Cinnamon Roll$5.00
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

 

Sparrow Coffee Naperville

120 Water St, Unit 110, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$6.00
Fresh baked cinnamon rolls topped with our house made cream cheese frosting.
More about Sparrow Coffee Naperville

Browse other tasty dishes in Naperville

Chicken Tenders

Baked Ziti

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Burritos

Banana Smoothies

Fettuccine Alfredo

Quiche

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Naperville to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston