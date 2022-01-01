Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Nashua

Nashua restaurants
Nashua restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services - 309 - Spit Brook

200 Innovative Way, Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Waldorf Salad Wrap$7.19
Chicken Salad with Red Grapes, Apples, Walnuts, Lettuce & Tomato Wrap
More about Cafe Services - 309 - Spit Brook
Item pic

 

Riverwalk Cafe

35 Railroad Square., Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN SALAD WRAP$11.50
Hans Kissle Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato
on your choice of wrap.
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD WRAP$12.50
Southwest Chicken Salad (lightly spicy), Black bean/corn mix with lime and cilantro, shredded jack cheese, tomato, red onion, shredded white cabbage, green leaf lettuce and Chipotle Ranch on your choice of wrap!
More about Riverwalk Cafe

