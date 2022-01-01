Grilled chicken in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve grilled chicken
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Lui Lui
259 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua
|Express Grilled Chicken Marsala
|$15.75
Grilled chicken, white mushrooms, prosciutto, and chopped garlic in a light marsala cream sauce with imported cavitappi.
|Express Grilled Chicken Alfredo
|$14.50
Cavitappi in a creamy alfredo sauce with grilled chicken.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Carreta Nashua
139 Daniel Webster Hwy, Nashua
|Grilled Chicken Tacos (3)
|$14.99
Grilled chicken rolled in a soft flour tortilla served with a side of rice and beans topped with cheese. Choice of tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo or lettuce and shredded cheese.
Epicurean Feast
9 Townsend West, Nashua
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$6.00
Freshly prepared chicken breast
PIZZA
Soprano's Pizzeria
23 Main st, nashua
|Grilled Chicken SUB
|$10.49
|Grilled Chicken SALAD
|$11.49
Fresh grilled chicken over our garden salad
|Grilled Chicken DINNER
|$14.49