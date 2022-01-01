Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Nashua

Nashua restaurants
Nashua restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse

48 Gusabel Ave, Nashua

Avg 4 (1229 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gulf Shrimp Tacos$15.99
Spicy Shrimp, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Avocado, Cilantro Crema Served with Beans and Rice.
Shrimp Po' Boy Tacos$15.99
Crispy Cajun Shrimp in Warm Flour Tortillas with Salsa Fresca, Lettuce & Green Onions dressed with Lt. Dan’s Lip Smacking Remoulade Sauce. Served with your choice of Rice and Beans.
Shrimp Taco$4.99
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
MT's Local

212 Main St., Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Tacos$19.00
TWO Tacos with Crispy shrimp, honey sambal glaze, banh mi vegetables, chipotle aioli
More about MT's Local
La Carreta Nashua POS

139 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos (3)$19.49
Choice of grilled or fried shrimp rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans. Choice of lettuce, cheese and tomato or pico de gallo, and tomatillo salsa or our chipotle mayo and cilantro lime and cabbage.
Grilled Shrimp Taco Salad$14.99
More about La Carreta Nashua POS

