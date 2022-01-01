Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in New Bedford

Union Flats Seafood Company

37 Union St, New Bedford

GREEN CURRY FRIED CALAMARI$15.00
crispy local calamari, green curry vinaigrette, fennel, gooseberry, parmesan
Pub 6T5

736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford

Calamari$13.99
Lightly fried calamari rings with Portuguese peppers and pimenta moida aioli
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Moby Dick Brewing Company

16 S Water St, New Bedford

Avg 4.5 (1231 reviews)
Crispy Calamari$15.00
Carmine's at Candleworks

72 North Water Street, New Bedford

Calamari Balsamico$13.99
Fried calamari rings & tentacles, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, scallions, balsamic glaze
FRENCH FRIES

Tia Maria's European Cafe

42 N Water Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (789 reviews)
Calamari$12.35
Deep fried & mixed with giardiniera pickles served with cocktail sauce
Fathoms Bar and Grille

255 Popes Island, New Bedford

Fried Calamari$12.00
Lightly breaded calamari, deep fried to golden, topped with banana peppers, served with marinara sauce.
Airport Grille

1569 Airport Road, New Bedford

Portuguese Calamari$15.00
