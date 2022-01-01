Calamari in New Bedford
New Bedford restaurants that serve calamari
Union Flats Seafood Company
37 Union St, New Bedford
|GREEN CURRY FRIED CALAMARI
|$15.00
crispy local calamari, green curry vinaigrette, fennel, gooseberry, parmesan
Pub 6T5
736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford
|Calamari
|$13.99
Lightly fried calamari rings with Portuguese peppers and pimenta moida aioli
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Moby Dick Brewing Company
16 S Water St, New Bedford
|Crispy Calamari
|$15.00
Carmine's at Candleworks
72 North Water Street, New Bedford
|Calamari Balsamico
|$13.99
Fried calamari rings & tentacles, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, scallions, balsamic glaze
FRENCH FRIES
Tia Maria's European Cafe
42 N Water Street, New Bedford
|Calamari
|$12.35
Deep fried & mixed with giardiniera pickles served with cocktail sauce
Fathoms Bar and Grille
255 Popes Island, New Bedford
|Fried Calamari
|$12.00
Lightly breaded calamari, deep fried to golden, topped with banana peppers, served with marinara sauce.