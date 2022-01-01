Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef salad in New Braunfels

New Braunfels restaurants that serve beef salad

Huisache Grill image

 

Huisache Grill

303 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels

Avg 5 (451 reviews)
Takeout
SW Beef Salad$14.00
Salad greens, fried onion chips, tomato, cheddar and Monterrey Jack cheeses, sliced avocado, crunchy lime jicama sticks and black bean salsa topped with chargrilled sliced beef.
More about Huisache Grill
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen

1551 North Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (1301 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Fajita Deluxe Salad$16.99
Ground Beef Taco Salad$12.99
More about Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen

2031 Central Plaza Ste 103, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ground Beef Taco Salad$12.99
Beef Fajita Deluxe Salad$16.99
More about Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen

