Crab cakes in New Braunfels

New Braunfels restaurants
New Braunfels restaurants that serve crab cakes

Item pic

 

McAdoo's Seafood Company

196 North Castell Avenue, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes$22.00
pan fried crab cakes, lemon butter, micro cilantro
1 Crab Cakes$11.00
More about McAdoo's Seafood Company
Consumer pic

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Muck & Fuss | Sidecar

295 E San Antonio St, New Braunfels

Avg 4.7 (1445 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Sandwich$15.95
Two Maryland Style crab cakes on mixed greens topped with roasted-cured tomatoes, green onion dressing, Mexican street corn & pickled red onions
Crab Cakes$15.95
Two Maryland style crab cakes with roasted-cured tomatoes, green onions dressing, Mexican street corn & pickled red onions.
More about Muck & Fuss | Sidecar

Map

