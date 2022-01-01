French Quarter bars & lounges you'll love
Justine
225 Chartres Street, New Orleans
Steak Frites
|Steak Frites
|$28.00
butcher’s cut, sauce au poivre
|Justine Burger
|$22.00
8oz peppercorn crusted wagyu patty, arugula, and pommes frites. Add $8 for a side of au poivre sauce for dipping.
|Onion Soup Gratinee
|$12.00
caramelized onions, broiled Gruyere and french bread crouton
Cuñada
833 Conti St, New Orleans
Queso Fundido
|Queso Fundido
|$11.00
melted blend of cheeses (Chihuahua + Oaxaca + queso blanco + Monterrey Jack + asadero queso fresco) + chile poblano + pork chorizo + cilantro + side of chips
|Quesadilla
|$14.00
your choice of protein filling + Chihuahua cheese ; topped with cilantro + served w/side garnishes
|Mix & Match
|$16.00
your choice of three tacos (can substitute one for cheese quesadilla)
GRILL
Betty’s Bar & Bistro
700 Burgundy St, New Orleans
Loaded Fries
|Loaded Fries
|$8.75
cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream, and scallions
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$10.00
panko-crusted, parmesan, and marinara
|Bistro Burger
|$10.00
lettuce, tomato, house pickles, and grilled red onion
The Napoleon House
500 Chartres Street, New Orleans
Jambalaya
|Jambalaya
|$8.00
Spicy rice, chicken and sausage
|Angelo Brocato Cannoli
|$6.00
made with chocolate and vanilla filling and pistachio
|Turkey Club
|$10.00
Housemade turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise, marble rye