French Quarter bars & lounges you'll love

Go
French Quarter restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in French Quarter

Justine image

FRENCH FRIES

Justine

225 Chartres Street, New Orleans

Avg 4 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Frites$28.00
butcher’s cut, sauce au poivre
Justine Burger$22.00
8oz peppercorn crusted wagyu patty, arugula, and pommes frites. Add $8 for a side of au poivre sauce for dipping.
Onion Soup Gratinee$12.00
caramelized onions, broiled Gruyere and french bread crouton
More about Justine
Cuñada image

 

Cuñada

833 Conti St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Queso Fundido$11.00
melted blend of cheeses (Chihuahua + Oaxaca + queso blanco + Monterrey Jack + asadero queso fresco) + chile poblano + pork chorizo + cilantro + side of chips
Quesadilla$14.00
your choice of protein filling + Chihuahua cheese ; topped with cilantro + served w/side garnishes
Mix & Match$16.00
your choice of three tacos (can substitute one for cheese quesadilla)
More about Cuñada
Betty’s Bar & Bistro image

GRILL

Betty’s Bar & Bistro

700 Burgundy St, New Orleans

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Fries$8.75
cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream, and scallions
Mac & Cheese Bites$10.00
panko-crusted, parmesan, and marinara
Bistro Burger$10.00
lettuce, tomato, house pickles, and grilled red onion
More about Betty’s Bar & Bistro
The Napoleon House image

 

The Napoleon House

500 Chartres Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jambalaya$8.00
Spicy rice, chicken and sausage
Angelo Brocato Cannoli$6.00
made with chocolate and vanilla filling and pistachio
Turkey Club$10.00
Housemade turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise, marble rye
More about The Napoleon House
The Will & The Way image

 

The Will & The Way

719 Toulouse St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about The Will & The Way
American Townhouse image

GRILL

American Townhouse

1012 North Rampart St, New Orleans

Avg 4.6 (301 reviews)
Takeout
More about American Townhouse
10 Foot Pizza image

 

10 Foot Pizza

740 N Rampart St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 10 Foot Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in French Quarter

Pudding

Quesadillas

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Gumbo

Bread Pudding

Tarts

Map

More near French Quarter to explore

Warehouse District

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lower Garden District

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Freret

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Irish Channel

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Leonidas

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston