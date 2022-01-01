Curry in Greenwich Village
Greenwich Village restaurants that serve curry
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Go! Go! Curry!
231 Thompson Street, New York City
|Side of Curry
|$4.45
More to love of our homemade Japanese curry sauce. Curry sauce is pork based.
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$17.45
Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
|Pork Katsu Curry
|$17.45
Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.