Curry in Greenwich Village

Side of Curry image

 

Go! Go! Curry!

231 Thompson Street, New York City

Side of Curry$4.45
More to love of our homemade Japanese curry sauce. Curry sauce is pork based.
Chicken Katsu Curry$17.45
Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Pork Katsu Curry$17.45
Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Spring Cafe - NYC image

 

Spring Cafe - NYC

14 West 4th Street, NY

Seasonal Vegetable and Coconut Curry$24.00
Carrots, red and white napa cabbage, chickpeas, broccoli, cauliflower, purple bok choy, cooked sun chokes, served in our house made coconut curry with our basmati rice.
