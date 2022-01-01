Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crab rolls in
Midtown East
/
New York
/
Midtown East
/
Crab Rolls
Midtown East restaurants that serve crab rolls
Nare Sushi
115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK
No reviews yet
Spicy Blue Crab Roll
$13.00
Blue crab mixed with spicy mayo
More about Nare Sushi
Crave Fishbar - Midtown
945 2nd Avenue, New York
No reviews yet
Crab Roll
$16.00
sesame seeds, ghee, 4 pieces
More about Crave Fishbar - Midtown
Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown East
Avocado Salad
Sliders
Curry Puffs
Mac And Cheese
Tuna Rolls
Calamari
Tostadas
Cheeseburgers
More near Midtown East to explore
Midtown West
Avg 4.2
(128 restaurants)
Upper East Side
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Upper West Side
Avg 4.3
(62 restaurants)
Lower East Side
Avg 4.3
(56 restaurants)
Hell's Kitchen
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Washington Heights
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Kips Bay
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
NoHo
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Alphabet City
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1315 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston