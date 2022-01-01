Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rolls in Midtown East

Midtown East restaurants
Midtown East restaurants that serve crab rolls

Nare Sushi image

 

Nare Sushi

115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Blue Crab Roll$13.00
Blue crab mixed with spicy mayo
More about Nare Sushi
Item pic

 

Crave Fishbar - Midtown

945 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Roll$16.00
sesame seeds, ghee, 4 pieces
More about Crave Fishbar - Midtown

