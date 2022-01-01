Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Falafel pitas in
Midtown West
/
New York
/
Midtown West
/
Falafel Pitas
Midtown West restaurants that serve falafel pitas
Miznon
20 Hudson Yards RU 401B, New York
No reviews yet
Falafel Pita
$14.00
Falafel burger with tomatoes, pickles, sour cream, green spicy
More about Miznon
Friedman's
132 west 31 street, New York
No reviews yet
Falafel in Pita
$18.00
Tahini, Israeli salad, hummus, spiced pickles, pita, fries.
More about Friedman's
