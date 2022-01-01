Upper East Side American restaurants you'll love

Chez Nick image

FRENCH FRIES

Chez Nick

1737 York Ave, New York

Avg 4.9 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$11.00
palm sugar vinaigrette, pomegranate, mint
Half Chicken$27.00
pomme puree, sauteed broccolini, wild mushroom jus
The Burger$21.00
two smash patties, pat la frieda beef, american cheese, roasted onions, kosher pickles, special sauce, fries
KINGS' CARRIAGE HOUSE image

 

KINGS' CARRIAGE HOUSE

251 EAST 82ND STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHAMPAGNE TEA BOX$49.95
Our AFTERNOON TEA BOX gets extra festive with an individual bottle of POMMERY POP Champagne and a fun paper straw...
AFTERNOON TEA BOX$29.95
A selection of FINGER SANDWICHES including
Cucumber with Chive,
Smoked Salmon,
Sesame Chicken,
Chopped Egg & Watercress
and Goat Cheese Tartelettes
plus lovely SCONES with cream & jam and a selection of TEA CAKES.
Vegetarian AFTERNOON TEA BOX$29.95
A selection of FINGER SANDWICHES including
Cucumber with Chive,
Spinach with Artichoke & Lemon, Poached Pear & Roquefort,
Saffron Hummus with Spiced Carrot
and Goat Cheese Tartelettes
plus lovely SCONES with cream & jam and a selection of TEA CAKES.
The Jeffrey Craft Beer & Bites image

SANDWICHES

The Jeffrey Craft Beer & Bites

311 East 60th Street, New York

Avg 4 (690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Potato Chips$5.00
SEASONED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF:
OLD BAY |ROSEMARY & SEA SALT
BLACK TRUFFLE ($1)
Popcorn$5.00
CHOICE OF: TRUFFLE OR
PARMESAN & DILL
Tortilla Chips$6.00
WITH SPICY SALSA | GUAC (+$3)
Quality Eats Upper East Side image

 

Quality Eats Upper East Side

1496 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Filet$46.00
10oz. Served with Choice of Curly Fries or Salad.
Spicy Tuna Tartare$18.00
Fresno Pepper, Potato Chips
Scottish Salmon$31.00
Bok Choy, Ginger-Scallion Sauce
1681 1st Ave image

 

1681 1st Ave

1681 1st Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Serendipity3 image

 

Serendipity3

225 East 60th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
