Upper East Side American restaurants you'll love

FRENCH FRIES
Chez Nick
1737 York Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts
|$11.00
palm sugar vinaigrette, pomegranate, mint
|Half Chicken
|$27.00
pomme puree, sauteed broccolini, wild mushroom jus
|The Burger
|$21.00
two smash patties, pat la frieda beef, american cheese, roasted onions, kosher pickles, special sauce, fries
KINGS' CARRIAGE HOUSE
251 EAST 82ND STREET, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|CHAMPAGNE TEA BOX
|$49.95
Our AFTERNOON TEA BOX gets extra festive with an individual bottle of POMMERY POP Champagne and a fun paper straw...
|AFTERNOON TEA BOX
|$29.95
A selection of FINGER SANDWICHES including
Cucumber with Chive,
Smoked Salmon,
Sesame Chicken,
Chopped Egg & Watercress
and Goat Cheese Tartelettes
plus lovely SCONES with cream & jam and a selection of TEA CAKES.
|Vegetarian AFTERNOON TEA BOX
|$29.95
A selection of FINGER SANDWICHES including
Cucumber with Chive,
Spinach with Artichoke & Lemon, Poached Pear & Roquefort,
Saffron Hummus with Spiced Carrot
and Goat Cheese Tartelettes
plus lovely SCONES with cream & jam and a selection of TEA CAKES.
SANDWICHES
The Jeffrey Craft Beer & Bites
311 East 60th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Potato Chips
|$5.00
SEASONED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF:
OLD BAY |ROSEMARY & SEA SALT
BLACK TRUFFLE ($1)
|Popcorn
|$5.00
CHOICE OF: TRUFFLE OR
PARMESAN & DILL
|Tortilla Chips
|$6.00
WITH SPICY SALSA | GUAC (+$3)
Quality Eats Upper East Side
1496 2nd Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Classic Filet
|$46.00
10oz. Served with Choice of Curly Fries or Salad.
|Spicy Tuna Tartare
|$18.00
Fresno Pepper, Potato Chips
|Scottish Salmon
|$31.00
Bok Choy, Ginger-Scallion Sauce
1681 1st Ave
1681 1st Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.