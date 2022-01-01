Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carbonara in Upper East Side

Upper East Side restaurants
Upper East Side restaurants that serve carbonara

Item pic

PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Sant Ambroeus

1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.4 (1179 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Carbonara*$32.00
bacon, organic egg, Parmigiano-Reggiano, fresh black pepper. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
More about Sant Ambroeus
Item pic

 

Numero 28 - UES

1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carbonara de Roma$24.00
Chitarra spaghetti & pancetta in an egg and pecorino cheese sauce.
More about Numero 28 - UES
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara* image

 

Felice

1166 First Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara*$25.00
homemade spaghetti, eggs, cream, Pecorino Romano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, crispy bacon. *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about Felice

