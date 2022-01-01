Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Upper West Side

Upper West Side restaurants
Upper West Side restaurants that serve ceviche

SOUPS

Le Botaniste

156 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Young Coconut Ceviche$8.95
Coconut meat, cashew, cilantro, jalapenos, garlic. Served with gluten free crackers. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste
TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Ceviche$16.00
Tomato, avocado, red onion, green chiles, Mexican cocktail sauce
Salmon Ceviche$15.00
Cucumber, tomatillo, onion, cilantro, charred jalapeño mayo, Takis Crispies
Ceviche Tasting$24.00
More about Rosa Mexicano

