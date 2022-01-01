Ceviche in Upper West Side
Upper West Side restaurants that serve ceviche
Le Botaniste
156 Columbus Ave, New York
|Young Coconut Ceviche
|$8.95
Coconut meat, cashew, cilantro, jalapenos, garlic. Served with gluten free crackers. Gluten free. Organic.
Rosa Mexicano
61 Columbus Ave, New York
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$16.00
Tomato, avocado, red onion, green chiles, Mexican cocktail sauce
|Salmon Ceviche
|$15.00
Cucumber, tomatillo, onion, cilantro, charred jalapeño mayo, Takis Crispies
|Ceviche Tasting
|$24.00