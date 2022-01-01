Chocolate cake in Upper West Side
Upper West Side restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Chocolate Cake
|$11.00
chocolate mousse on a chocolate cake crust with whipped cream, dusted with coffee and cinnamon
Thyme & Tonic
474 Columbus Ave, New York
|Zucchini Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$10.00
passionfruit glaze, vanilla ice cream
Osteria Cotta
513 Columbus Ave, new york
|Dark Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
138 West 72nd Street, New York City
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$24.75
Billy's Bakery
410 Columbus Avenue, New York
|8" Chocolate Cake w/Choco BC
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with chocolate buttercream icing.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
|8" Chocolate Cake w/Van BC
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with vanilla buttercream icing. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE
|$9.00
|CHOCOLATE CHIP CAKE
|$9.00
|CHOCOLATE 7 LAYER CAKE
|$9.00
Spice Thai
435 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Death by Chocolate Cake
|$9.50
Sinfully decadent seven layer chocolate cake lavished with rich
chocolate butter cream