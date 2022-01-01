Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Upper West Side

Upper West Side restaurants
Toast

Upper West Side restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$11.00
chocolate mousse on a chocolate cake crust with whipped cream, dusted with coffee and cinnamon
More about Santa Fe
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Thyme & Tonic

474 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Zucchini Chocolate Cake$12.00
More about Thyme & Tonic
Friedmans West image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$10.00
passionfruit glaze, vanilla ice cream
More about Friedmans West
Osteria Cotta image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS

Osteria Cotta

513 Columbus Ave, new york

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dark Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Osteria Cotta
Pastrami Queen - W 72nd image

 

Pastrami Queen - W 72nd

138 West 72nd Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$24.75
More about Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery

410 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8" Chocolate Cake w/Choco BC
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with chocolate buttercream icing.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
8" Chocolate Cake w/Van BC
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with vanilla buttercream icing. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
More about Billy's Bakery
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE$9.00
CHOCOLATE CHIP CAKE$9.00
CHOCOLATE 7 LAYER CAKE$9.00
More about The Viand
Bin 71 image

 

Bin 71

237 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (170 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless chocolate cake$14.00
More about Bin 71
Friedman's image

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$24.75
More about Friedman's
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Death by Chocolate Cake$9.50
Sinfully decadent seven layer chocolate cake lavished with rich
chocolate butter cream
More about Spice Thai
Maison Pickle image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maison Pickle

2315 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (2837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
24 Layer Chocolate Cake$15.00
Maison Pickle's Signature Scratch-Baked 24 Layer Cake
24 Layer Chocolate Cake$15.00
More about Maison Pickle

