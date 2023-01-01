Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Upper West Side

Upper West Side restaurants
Upper West Side restaurants that serve lox

Orwashers UWS image

 

Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bagel with Cream Cheese & Lox$11.25
Orwashers bagels with lox & cream cheese
More about Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
Zabar’s image

BAGELS

Zabar's

2245 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.2 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bagel and Lox Sandwich$14.98
Zabar's Original Bagel and Smoked Salmon Sandwich, Made to Order with Fresh Bagel, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Red Onions, Tomato, and Capers.
More about Zabar's
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
LOX & a SMEAR OMELETTE$20.00
Nova lox, scallions, dill and cream cheese. Served with hashbrowns, toast and homemade jam.
LOX BENEDICT$21.00
Poached eggs, nova lox, english muffin, hollandaise and hashbrowns.
More about The Viand Diner & Bar

