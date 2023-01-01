Lox in Upper West Side
Upper West Side restaurants that serve lox
Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Bagel with Cream Cheese & Lox
|$11.25
Orwashers bagels with lox & cream cheese
BAGELS
Zabar's
2245 Broadway, New York
|Bagel and Lox Sandwich
|$14.98
Zabar's Original Bagel and Smoked Salmon Sandwich, Made to Order with Fresh Bagel, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Red Onions, Tomato, and Capers.
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|LOX & a SMEAR OMELETTE
|$20.00
Nova lox, scallions, dill and cream cheese. Served with hashbrowns, toast and homemade jam.
|LOX BENEDICT
|$21.00
Poached eggs, nova lox, english muffin, hollandaise and hashbrowns.