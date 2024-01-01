Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Upper West Side

Upper West Side restaurants
Upper West Side restaurants that serve pies

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

Apple Pie Hamantaschen (DF)$5.00
Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Nut Free. Contains Soy.
Pumpkin Pie Babka$4.95
Contains dairy and eggs.
Apple Pie Hamantaschen (4 Pack)$20.00
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
PIZZA

Pizza Collective

2060 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (367 reviews)
COLLECTIVE PIE$35.00
HALF COLLECTIVE PIE$18.00
More about Pizza Collective
Crave Fishbar - UWS

428 Amsterdam Avenue, new York

Milk Bar Pie$15.00
sticky, buttery, salty-sweet filling in a hearty oat-cookie crust
More about Crave Fishbar - UWS
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
SPINACH PIE$15.75
CHICKEN PIE$25.00
wrapped in phyllo, lemon potato, cucumber salad
SKILLET CHICKEN POT PIE$26.00
mixed greens
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Maison Pickle image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maison Pickle

2315 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (2837 reviews)
Oreo Ice Box Pie$12.00
Key Lime Pie$11.00
More about Maison Pickle

