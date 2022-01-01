Egg sandwiches in West Village
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS
The Butcher's Daughter
581 Hudson St, New York
|The Best Egg Sandwich
|$16.00
CROISSANT | SCRAMBLED EGGS | CHEDDAR CHEESE | MARINATED KALE | HARISSA AIOLI | SMASHED AVOCADO (D)
Marie Blachère
303 6th Avenue, New York
|EGG & CHEESE CROISSANT SANDWICH
|$3.95
Egg & Cheese sandwich served warm on a croissant
|BACON, EGG & CHEESE CROISSANT SANDWICH
|$4.95
Bacon, Egg & Cheese sandwich served warm on a croissant.