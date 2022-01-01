Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in West Village

Go
West Village restaurants
Toast

West Village restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS

The Butcher's Daughter

581 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.4 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Best Egg Sandwich$16.00
CROISSANT | SCRAMBLED EGGS | CHEDDAR CHEESE | MARINATED KALE | HARISSA AIOLI | SMASHED AVOCADO (D)
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Item pic

 

Marie Blachère

303 6th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
EGG & CHEESE CROISSANT SANDWICH$3.95
Egg & Cheese sandwich served warm on a croissant
BACON, EGG & CHEESE CROISSANT SANDWICH$4.95
Bacon, Egg & Cheese sandwich served warm on a croissant.
More about Marie Blachère
Coppelia image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coppelia

207 West 14th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Our Famous Egg Sandwich$7.00
More about Coppelia

Browse other tasty dishes in West Village

Chicken Parmesan

Chocolate Cake

Hanger Steaks

Lasagna

Gnocchi

Steak Tacos

Crispy Chicken

Cake

Map

More near West Village to explore

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Nolita

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Morningside Heights

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Kips Bay

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston