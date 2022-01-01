Fried pickles in Newburyport

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS

Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)

5 Boston Way, Newburyport

Avg 4 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Pickles (Billy's Favorite!)$8.00
Metzy's Amazing Fried Pickle Spears, Served With Our House Made, spicy Chipotle Sour Cream. Billy, one of our long-time customers, tried these when we ran them as a special in 2018. He pulled us aside and said "YOU GUYS NEED TO PUT THOSE ON THE MENU!" We told him we would, and we would name them after him :)
More about Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)
Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport

Avg 4 (1265 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED PICKLES$12.00
Local Maitland Farm pickles, chipotle ranch dipping sauce
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar

