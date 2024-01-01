Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Newburyport

Newburyport restaurants
Toast

Newburyport restaurants that serve fritters

Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS

Metzy's Cantina @ the Newburyport Train Station. Newburyport's favorite local Food, Drinks and Vibe!

5 Boston Way, Newburyport

Avg 4 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Black Bean Fritters$11.00
Sweet Potato & Black Beans mashed with a delectable blend of spices (Original Recipe) | Served with a side of Chipotle Sour Cream
Sweet Potato Black Bean Fritters Burrito$15.00
Panko Breaded And Fried Sweet Potato Black Bean Fritters | Rice | Beans | Avocado | Pico | Pickled red Onion | Garlic Lime Aioli
More about Metzy's Cantina @ the Newburyport Train Station. Newburyport's favorite local Food, Drinks and Vibe!
Consumer pic

 

Cormorant NBPT

228 Merrimac St, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Corn & Kimchi Fritters$12.00
Corn and kimchi hush puppies served with a sriracha maple sauce.
More about Cormorant NBPT

