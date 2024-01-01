Fritters in Newburyport
SOUPS • TACOS
Metzy's Cantina @ the Newburyport Train Station. Newburyport's favorite local Food, Drinks and Vibe!
5 Boston Way, Newburyport
|Sweet Potato Black Bean Fritters
|$11.00
Sweet Potato & Black Beans mashed with a delectable blend of spices (Original Recipe) | Served with a side of Chipotle Sour Cream
|Sweet Potato Black Bean Fritters Burrito
|$15.00
Panko Breaded And Fried Sweet Potato Black Bean Fritters | Rice | Beans | Avocado | Pico | Pickled red Onion | Garlic Lime Aioli