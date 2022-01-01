Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Newburyport

Newburyport restaurants
Newburyport restaurants that serve lobster rolls

The Poynt image

 

The Poynt

31 Water Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll$32.00
More about The Poynt
Item pic

 

The Angry Donut Kitchen

42 Inn Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll - Drawn Butter$29.90
Lobster Roll$29.50
More about The Angry Donut Kitchen

