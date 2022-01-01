Quesadillas in Newport News
Newport News restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Schooners Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Schooners Grill
12567 Warwick Blvd, Newport news
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, green peppers and loads of cheese inside of a big ole quesadilla!
Served with a side of sour cream and salsa
More about The Cove Tavern
The Cove Tavern
711 Lakefront Commons, Newport News
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
Peppers / Chicken
More about Craft 60
Craft 60
14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348, Newport News
|Quesadilla Shrimp
|$13.00
Crispy flour tortilla shells, filled with melted cheddar cack cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
|Quesadilla Steak
|$14.50
Crispy flour tortilla shells, filled with melted cheddar cack cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
|Quesadilla
|$7.50
Crispy flour tortilla shells, filled with melted cheddar cack cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
More about NEST Kitchen & Taphouse
GRILL
NEST Kitchen & Taphouse
1003 Brick Kiln Blvd, Newport News
|"Break Fast" Quesadilla
|$9.00
two six-inch tortillas / scrambled eggs* / peppers / onions / american cheese / choice of bacon, breakfast sausage -or- turkey sausage / a dash of cholula hot sauce
More about Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
|Chicken Quesadilla .
|$11.00
Chicken, aged cheddar, bacon & pico