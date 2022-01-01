Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Newport News

Newport News restaurants
Newport News restaurants that serve quesadillas

Schooners Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Schooners Grill

12567 Warwick Blvd, Newport news

Avg 4.6 (952 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Grilled chicken, green peppers and loads of cheese inside of a big ole quesadilla!
Served with a side of sour cream and salsa
More about Schooners Grill
Chicken Quesadilla image

 

The Cove Tavern

711 Lakefront Commons, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Peppers / Chicken
More about The Cove Tavern
VEDeat image

SANDWICHES

VEDeat

694 Town Center Dr, Newport News

Avg 4.4 (408 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$10.00
More about VEDeat
Craft 60 image

 

Craft 60

14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348, Newport News

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla Shrimp$13.00
Crispy flour tortilla shells, filled with melted cheddar cack cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
Quesadilla Steak$14.50
Crispy flour tortilla shells, filled with melted cheddar cack cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
Quesadilla$7.50
Crispy flour tortilla shells, filled with melted cheddar cack cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
More about Craft 60
NEST Kitchen & Taphouse image

GRILL

NEST Kitchen & Taphouse

1003 Brick Kiln Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.3 (537 reviews)
Takeout
"Break Fast" Quesadilla$9.00
two six-inch tortillas / scrambled eggs* / peppers / onions / american cheese / choice of bacon, breakfast sausage -or- turkey sausage / a dash of cholula hot sauce
More about NEST Kitchen & Taphouse
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar

621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.2 (2912 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla .$11.00
Chicken, aged cheddar, bacon & pico
More about Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Windy City Wings- Restaurant

13175 Jefferson Avenue Unit 8 & 9, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kanye Quesadilla Chicken$10.00
Quesadilla stuffed with chicken, grilled veggies and cheeses.
Kanye Quesadilla Steak$10.00
Quesadilla stuffed with steak, grilled veggies and cheeses.
More about Windy City Wings- Restaurant

