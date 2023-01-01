Noodle soup in Newton Center
Newton Center restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about Four Spoons Thai 2021 - Newton - 796 Beacon Street
Four Spoons Thai 2021 - Newton - 796 Beacon Street
796 Beacon Street, Newton
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Thai 5 spice chicken dark broth with shredded chicken, romaine heart, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrot, bean sprout, fresh rice noodles, scallion, and cilantro.
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Shrimp and pork blended in Thai spices wrapped in wonton skin, baby bok choy, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, romaine heart, carrot, bean sprout, fresh rice noodles, garlic oil, white pepper, scallion, and cilantro in clear broth.
|Vegetable Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Thai 5 spice vegetarian dark broth with steamed tofu, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrot, baby bok choy, onion, Napa cabbage, romaine heart, bean sprout, fresh rice noodles, scallion, and cilantro.