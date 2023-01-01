Cookies in Newton Upper Falls
The New England Soup Factory & Modern Rotisserie
244 Needham Street, Newton
|Chunky Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$7.95
3 PACK - Made with flour, butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla, baking powder, chunky chocolate chips
- Nut Free
- Soy Free
|Mandarin Orange Chocolate Sprinkle Cookies
|$8.95
3 Pack of Cookies - Made with Butter, Sugar, Flour, Eggs, Orange Juice, Orange Zest, Vanilla, Chocolate Sprinkles
- Nut Free
- Soy Free
|Old Fashion Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
|$6.95
3 PACK - Made with flour, butter, sugar, eggs, oats, raisins, cinnamon, vanilla, baking soda
- Nut Free
- Soy Free