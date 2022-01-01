Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cake sandwiches in Norfolk

Norfolk restaurants
Toast

Norfolk restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse image

 

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse

2000 Colley Avenue, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
Our Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Broiled or Pan Fried Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
More about Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro image

 

Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro

7105 Sewells Point Road, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$14.99
A lumpy crab cake, containing green peppers and onions, served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and plate me sauce.
More about Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro
No Frill Bar and Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

No Frill Bar and Grill

806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk

Avg 4.5 (1631 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.99
Homemade crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, remoulade, Kaiser roll
More about No Frill Bar and Grill

