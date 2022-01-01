Crab cake sandwiches in Norfolk
Norfolk restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches
More about Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
2000 Colley Avenue, Norfolk
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
Our Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Broiled or Pan Fried Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
More about Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro
Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro
7105 Sewells Point Road, Norfolk
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$14.99
A lumpy crab cake, containing green peppers and onions, served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and plate me sauce.