Spinach pies in North Attleboro

North Attleboro restaurants
North Attleboro restaurants that serve spinach pies

SANDWICHES

Briggs Cafe

295 Kelley Blvd,Briggs Nursery, North Attleboro

Avg 4.5 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach + Feta Pie$4.99
More about Briggs Cafe
Home of Greek Yogurt

21 East Street, North Attleborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spanakopita - Spinach & Feta Pie$5.99
More about Home of Greek Yogurt

