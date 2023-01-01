Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Spinach pies in
North Attleboro
/
North Attleboro
/
Spinach Pies
North Attleboro restaurants that serve spinach pies
SANDWICHES
Briggs Cafe
295 Kelley Blvd,Briggs Nursery, North Attleboro
Avg 4.5
(40 reviews)
Spinach + Feta Pie
$4.99
More about Briggs Cafe
Home of Greek Yogurt
21 East Street, North Attleborough
No reviews yet
Spanakopita - Spinach & Feta Pie
$5.99
More about Home of Greek Yogurt
