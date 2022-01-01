Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in North Hollywood

North Hollywood restaurants
North Hollywood restaurants that serve waffles

BlaqHaus NoHo

11671 Victory Boulevard, North Hollywood

Avg 4.1 (1647 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffle Taco$14.99
A Certified BlaqHaus FAVORITE! This delicious duet comes fully loaded with all the proper toppings such as our Fresh Fruit Mix and Whipped Crème.
Chicken and Waffles$15.99
A Certified BlaqHaus FAVORITE! This delicious duet comes fully loaded with all the proper toppings such as our Fresh Fruit Mix and Whipped Crème.
Single Waffle with Berries$5.99
Single waffle with berries
More about BlaqHaus NoHo
Bruxie - North Hollywood

5230 Lankershim BLVD, North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
WAFFLE-CUT FRIES$3.95
Seasoned with Salt and Pepper
NAKED BRUXIE WAFFLE$8.50
Traditional Breakfast Waffle, Pure Vermont Maple Syrup, Butter, Powder or Cinnamon Sugar
BRUXIE KIDS WAFFLE$7.40
Maple Syrup or Berries & Whipped Cream
More about Bruxie - North Hollywood
Patys Restaurant - 10001 Riverside Drive

10001 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Belgian Waffle, 2 Eggs & Protein$14.49
2 Eggs any Style, with 1 Waffle, Topped with Powder Sugar and Protein of your Choice (served until 2pm).
More about Patys Restaurant - 10001 Riverside Drive

