Omelettes in North Hollywood
North Hollywood restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Republic of Pie and Coffee - 11118 Magnolia blvd
Republic of Pie and Coffee - 11118 Magnolia blvd
11118 Magnolia blvd, North Hollywood
|ROP Omelette
|$12.25
|Popeye Omelette
|$13.00
More about Patys Restaurant - 10001 Riverside Drive
Patys Restaurant - 10001 Riverside Drive
10001 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles
|International Omelette
|$16.99
Bacon, Pork Sausage, Tomato and Jack cheese, topped with Avocado, with Hash Browns and a choice of Toast.
|California Omelette
|$16.99
Avocado, Bacon, Tomato and Swiss cheese, with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.
|Create Your Own Omelette
|$13.99
Create your own Omelette with 2 regular items included with Hash Browns and choice of Toast.