Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in North Hollywood

Go
North Hollywood restaurants
Toast

North Hollywood restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

SALADS

BlaqHaus NoHo

11671 Victory Boulevard, North Hollywood

Avg 4.1 (1647 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Foster French Toast$17.99
Classic French Toast drizzled with our homemade Banana Foster Sauce, bananas and glazed candied pecans. Guaranteed to give you the itis.
THE FRENCH ARE COMING TOAST$13.99
Classic French Toast with an amazing twist of adding our fresh macerated berries with Chantilly cream served with warmed syrup.
More about BlaqHaus NoHo
Item pic

 

Republic of Pie and Coffee - 11118 Magnolia blvd

11118 Magnolia blvd, North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fruity Pebbles French Toast$11.25
French Toast$10.95
More about Republic of Pie and Coffee - 11118 Magnolia blvd
Item pic

 

Patys Restaurant - 10001 Riverside Drive

10001 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$10.29
2 Slices of Thick French Toast Topped with Powder Sugar.
Kids French Toast$8.99
French Toast, 2 Eggs & Protein$13.99
2 Eggs any Style, with 1 Slice of Thick French Toast Topped with Powder Sugar and a Protein of your Choice.
More about Patys Restaurant - 10001 Riverside Drive
Restaurant banner

 

Eat NOHO - 11108 magnolia Blvd

11108 magnolia Blvd, North hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast w Berries & Nuts$16.99
Fresh berries and bananas topped with nuts.
French Toast w Berries & Nuts$15.99
Fresh berries and bananas topped with nuts.
Frosted French Toast$16.99
French toast grilled in Frosted Flakes with grilled bananas and fresh strawberries. Served with strawberry butter.
More about Eat NOHO - 11108 magnolia Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in North Hollywood

Cookies

Turkey Melts

Turkey Clubs

Avocado Toast

Hot Chocolate

French Fries

Cheese Fries

Quiche

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within North Hollywood to explore

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Toluca Lake

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Valley Glen

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near North Hollywood to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (807 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (192 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston