French toast in North Hollywood
North Hollywood restaurants that serve french toast
BlaqHaus NoHo
11671 Victory Boulevard, North Hollywood
|Banana Foster French Toast
|$17.99
Classic French Toast drizzled with our homemade Banana Foster Sauce, bananas and glazed candied pecans. Guaranteed to give you the itis.
|THE FRENCH ARE COMING TOAST
|$13.99
Classic French Toast with an amazing twist of adding our fresh macerated berries with Chantilly cream served with warmed syrup.
Republic of Pie and Coffee - 11118 Magnolia blvd
11118 Magnolia blvd, North Hollywood
|Fruity Pebbles French Toast
|$11.25
|French Toast
|$10.95
Patys Restaurant - 10001 Riverside Drive
10001 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles
|French Toast
|$10.29
2 Slices of Thick French Toast Topped with Powder Sugar.
|Kids French Toast
|$8.99
|French Toast, 2 Eggs & Protein
|$13.99
2 Eggs any Style, with 1 Slice of Thick French Toast Topped with Powder Sugar and a Protein of your Choice.
Eat NOHO - 11108 magnolia Blvd
11108 magnolia Blvd, North hollywood
|French Toast w Berries & Nuts
|$16.99
Fresh berries and bananas topped with nuts.
|French Toast w Berries & Nuts
|$15.99
Fresh berries and bananas topped with nuts.
|Frosted French Toast
|$16.99
French toast grilled in Frosted Flakes with grilled bananas and fresh strawberries. Served with strawberry butter.