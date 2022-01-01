Quesadillas in North Tonawanda
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about The Hideaway Grille
The Hideaway Grille
399 Division St, North Tonawanda
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.50
Grilled four tortillas stuffed with cheese, tomatoes, onions and bacon, served with sour cream
More about Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company
908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda
|Steak Quesadilla
|$16.00
House cut steak grilled and topped with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
|Quesadilla Veggie
|$14.00
House medley of vegetables and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
Fresh grilled chicken, topped with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.