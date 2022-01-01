Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in North Tonawanda

North Tonawanda restaurants
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve quesadillas

The Hideaway Grille image

 

The Hideaway Grille

399 Division St, North Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$14.50
Grilled four tortillas stuffed with cheese, tomatoes, onions and bacon, served with sour cream
More about The Hideaway Grille
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company

908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$16.00
House cut steak grilled and topped with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Quesadilla Veggie$14.00
House medley of vegetables and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Fresh grilled chicken, topped with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
More about Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company
Solidays, Inc. image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Solidays, Inc.

6935 Ward Rd, Niagara Falls

Avg 4 (1159 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla (Chicken)$14.00
Quesadilla (cheese)$10.00
More about Solidays, Inc.

