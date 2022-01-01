Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi salad in Northridge

Northridge restaurants
Northridge restaurants that serve sashimi salad

Akafuji Sushi image

 

Akafuji Sushi

9346 Corbin Ave, Northridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cut Roll Combo$15.00
8 pieces of the Spicy Tuna Cut Roll and 8 pieces of the California Cut Roll with a bed of mixed green salad and our house soy dressing.
5 Hand Roll Combo$20.00
Spicy Tuna, Salmon Avocado, California, Yellowtail Jalapeno, Negi Toro handrolls over a bed mixed greens served with our house soy dressing. Recommend for the absolute handroll lovers looking to hit the spot.
Rainbow Roll$16.00
California roll topped with 4 kinds of fish, tuna, yellowtail, albacore, and salmon with slices of fresh cut avocado
More about Akafuji Sushi
H2O Sushi & Izakaya image

SUSHI

H2O Sushi & Izakaya

9301 Tampa Avenue #144, Northridge

Avg 4.5 (5067 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rainbow Roll$12.95
Krabmeat, cucumber, avocado tuna, salmon, shrimp, tilapia, and albacore.
Alaskan$11.95
Krabmeat, avocado, and baked salmon.
Crunch Roll$11.50
Krabmeat, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, and crunch flakes.
More about H2O Sushi & Izakaya

