Sashimi salad in Northridge

More about Akafuji Sushi
Akafuji Sushi
9346 Corbin Ave, Northridge
|Cut Roll Combo
|$15.00
8 pieces of the Spicy Tuna Cut Roll and 8 pieces of the California Cut Roll with a bed of mixed green salad and our house soy dressing.
|5 Hand Roll Combo
|$20.00
Spicy Tuna, Salmon Avocado, California, Yellowtail Jalapeno, Negi Toro handrolls over a bed mixed greens served with our house soy dressing. Recommend for the absolute handroll lovers looking to hit the spot.
|Rainbow Roll
|$16.00
California roll topped with 4 kinds of fish, tuna, yellowtail, albacore, and salmon with slices of fresh cut avocado
More about H2O Sushi & Izakaya
SUSHI
H2O Sushi & Izakaya
9301 Tampa Avenue #144, Northridge
|Rainbow Roll
|$12.95
Krabmeat, cucumber, avocado tuna, salmon, shrimp, tilapia, and albacore.
|Alaskan
|$11.95
Krabmeat, avocado, and baked salmon.
|Crunch Roll
|$11.50
Krabmeat, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, and crunch flakes.