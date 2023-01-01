Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Northridge

Go
Northridge restaurants
Toast

Northridge restaurants that serve mussels

Item pic

SUSHI

H2O Sushi & Izakaya

9301 Tampa Avenue #144, Northridge

Avg 4.5 (5067 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Broiled Mussel$8.50
Mussels broiled and garnished with masago and green onions.
More about H2O Sushi & Izakaya
Item pic

 

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar

19500 Plummer St, Northridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BAKED GREEN MUSSEL$10.95
6pcs/ Baked Green Mussel with Mayo Sauce.
Served with Sauce, Green Onion and Masago
More about Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar
ff11a606-4e5b-4a83-aa4f-4c9d6800db0c image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Kickin KAsian - Northridge

9545 Reseda Blvd, Northridge

Avg 4 (1341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mussels 1.5 lbs$25.50
Green mussels on the half shell.
By the pound.
Green Mussels Tray (Feeds 5-7)$75.00
Perfect for the holiday season. Bring home a tray of your favorite seafood boil togo. Feeds 5-7.
Fresh Black Mussels$17.00
Fresh Black Mussels
Please note, advance orders are not available. Orders will be made as soon as they are placed.
More about Kickin KAsian - Northridge

Browse other tasty dishes in Northridge

Chicken Tenders

Gyoza

Philly Rolls

Curry

Chicken Wraps

Squid

Tofu Salad

California Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Northridge to explore

Northridge

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Map

More near Northridge to explore

North Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (46 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Newhall

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1019 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (860 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (660 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (489 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (314 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (729 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston