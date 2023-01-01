Mussels in Northridge
Northridge restaurants that serve mussels
SUSHI
H2O Sushi & Izakaya
9301 Tampa Avenue #144, Northridge
|Broiled Mussel
|$8.50
Mussels broiled and garnished with masago and green onions.
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar
19500 Plummer St, Northridge
|BAKED GREEN MUSSEL
|$10.95
6pcs/ Baked Green Mussel with Mayo Sauce.
Served with Sauce, Green Onion and Masago
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Kickin KAsian - Northridge
9545 Reseda Blvd, Northridge
|Mussels 1.5 lbs
|$25.50
Green mussels on the half shell.
By the pound.
|Green Mussels Tray (Feeds 5-7)
|$75.00
Perfect for the holiday season. Bring home a tray of your favorite seafood boil togo. Feeds 5-7.
|Fresh Black Mussels
|$17.00
Fresh Black Mussels
Please note, advance orders are not available. Orders will be made as soon as they are placed.