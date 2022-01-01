Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Northridge

Northridge restaurants
Northridge restaurants that serve calamari

Akafuji Sushi image

 

Akafuji Sushi - 9346 Corbin Ave

9346 Corbin Ave, Northridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari Tempura$7.50
More about Akafuji Sushi - 9346 Corbin Ave
Item pic

 

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar

19500 Plummer St, Northridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CALAMARI RING$12.59
Lightly Fried Calamari served with house made Spicy Sauce
More about Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar
1dacf23b-91d4-4600-a41a-9de546f0629f image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Kickin KAsian - Northridge

9545 Reseda Blvd, Northridge

Avg 4 (1341 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Calamari Basket$17.00
Comes with an order of KAsian Fries. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), or Cheese Bites (+$1)
Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.
Fried Calamari Ala Carte$12.50
Hand-battered deep-fried calamari. Served on its own, no sides.
Please note, advance orders are not available. Orders will be made as soon as they are placed.
More about Kickin KAsian - Northridge

