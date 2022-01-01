Calamari in Northridge
Northridge restaurants that serve calamari
Akafuji Sushi - 9346 Corbin Ave
9346 Corbin Ave, Northridge
|Calamari Tempura
|$7.50
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar
19500 Plummer St, Northridge
|CALAMARI RING
|$12.59
Lightly Fried Calamari served with house made Spicy Sauce
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Kickin KAsian - Northridge
9545 Reseda Blvd, Northridge
|Fried Calamari Basket
|$17.00
Comes with an order of KAsian Fries. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), or Cheese Bites (+$1)
Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.
|Fried Calamari Ala Carte
|$12.50
Hand-battered deep-fried calamari. Served on its own, no sides.
Please note, advance orders are not available. Orders will be made as soon as they are placed.