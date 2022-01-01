Brisket in Norwalk
Norwalk restaurants that serve brisket
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Blind Rhino
15 North Main Street, Norwalk
|Brisket Sandwich
|$14.00
cheddar, bourbon bbq, pickled jalapenos
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tavern on 7
611 Main Ave, Norwalk
|Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$15.00
Braised beef brisket on ciabatta bread with horseradish mayonnaise, caramelized onion and fontina cheese, served with sweet potato fries and a pickle spear
Valencia Luncheria
164 Main St, Norwalk
|Brisket Hash
|$24.00
Peppers, Onions, Potatoes, Poached Eggs, Jalapeno Hollandaise