Brisket in Norwalk

Norwalk restaurants
Toast

Norwalk restaurants that serve brisket

The Blind Rhino image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Rhino

15 North Main Street, Norwalk

Avg 4.3 (407 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Sandwich$14.00
cheddar, bourbon bbq, pickled jalapenos
More about The Blind Rhino
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tavern on 7

611 Main Ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Brisket Sandwich$15.00
Braised beef brisket on ciabatta bread with horseradish mayonnaise, caramelized onion and fontina cheese, served with sweet potato fries and a pickle spear
More about Tavern on 7
Banner pic

 

Valencia Luncheria

164 Main St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brisket Hash$24.00
Peppers, Onions, Potatoes, Poached Eggs, Jalapeno Hollandaise
More about Valencia Luncheria
BJ Ryan's Banc House image

 

BJ Ryan's Banc House

16 river st, norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$14.99
Bourbon onions, melted cheddar, and B·AN·C House BBQ on a toasted pretzel roll
Full Sliced Marbled Beef Brisket$25.99
Quarter Size Sliced Marbled Beef Brisket$13.99
More about BJ Ryan's Banc House

