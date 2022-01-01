Fajitas in Norwalk

Evarito's Mexican Kitchen & Bar image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Evarito's Mexican Kitchen & Bar

16 N Main St, Norwalk

Avg 4.3 (380 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Fajitas$24.00
uniquely prepared on our wood fired grill, served with hand pressed tortillas made from fresh corn masa, grilled shrimp , grilled market vegetables, cilantro crema, salsa roja, rice & beans
Steak Fajitas$24.00
uniquely prepared on our wood fired grill, served with hand pressed tortillas made from fresh corn masa, marinated flank steak, grilled market vegetables, cilantro crema, salsa roja, rice & beans
Evarito's To Go

16 North Main Street, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$24.00
uniquely prepared on our wood fired grill, served with hand pressed tortillas made from fresh corn masa, grilled marinated chicken , grilled market vegetables, cilantro crema, salsa roja ,rice & beans
