Pudding in Norwalk

BJ Ryan's
57 Main St, Norwalk
|Cinnamon Bread Pudding
|$6.99
Vanilla bean ice cream & caramel drizzle
Valencia Luncheria
164 Main St, Norwalk
|Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding
|$6.50
Chunks of Banana, Swirls of Chocolate
Mr Frostys Ice Cream
6 1st street, Norwalk
|Banana Pudding
Banana custard blended with bananas, Nilla wafers, topped with whipped cream