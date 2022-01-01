Chopped salad in Norwalk
Norwalk restaurants that serve chopped salad
La Picante
100 North Water Street, Norwalk
|Chopped Salad
|$10.50
Tomato, cucumbers, onions, boiled egg, bacon, Gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.
PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BJ Ryan's
57 Main St, Norwalk
|Chopped Las Vegas Salad
|$11.95
Chicken teriyaki, iceberg lettuce, scallions, tomatoes, fried onion strings
Valencia Luncheria
164 Main St, Norwalk
|Chopped Salad
|$9.00
Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Carrots, Onions, Balsamic Vinaigrette
