Chopped salad in Norwalk

Norwalk restaurants
Norwalk restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

La Picante

100 North Water Street, Norwalk

Avg 4.6 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$10.50
Tomato, cucumbers, onions, boiled egg, bacon, Gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.
More about La Picante
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BJ Ryan's

57 Main St, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Las Vegas Salad$11.95
Chicken teriyaki, iceberg lettuce, scallions, tomatoes, fried onion strings
More about BJ Ryan's
Banner pic

 

Valencia Luncheria

164 Main St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$9.00
Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Carrots, Onions, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Chopped Salad$10.00
Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Carrots, Onions, Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Valencia Luncheria
MATCH RESTAURANT image

 

MATCH RESTAURANT

98 Washington St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOP SALAD$9.31
Chopped Salad of Greens & Veggies red wine vinegar
& honey vinaigrette G
More about MATCH RESTAURANT

