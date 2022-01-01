Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Norwalk

Norwalk restaurants
Norwalk restaurants that serve enchiladas

Aromas Peruvian Cuisine image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Aromas Peruvian Cuisine

235 Main Avenue, Norwalk

Avg 4.1 (256 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas de pollo$12.00
More about Aromas Peruvian Cuisine
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BJ Ryan's

57 Main St, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Pie Enchilada$6.99
Crispy tortilla, apple pie filling, caramel drizzle, vanilla ice cream & whipped cream
More about BJ Ryan's
Banner pic

 

Valencia Luncheria

164 Main St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Enchiladas Ap$18.50
Shrimp Enchiladas Di$32.00
Chipotle Roasted Corn, Pepper & Cream Sauce
More about Valencia Luncheria
Item pic

 

Neaz Bar & Restaurant

60 North Main St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas$17.00
3 Rolled corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken. Choice of
Mole sauce with Muenster cheese, red onion, avocado, and
sesame seeds on top. Choice of Suizas sauce with Muenster
cheese and sour cream on top. Or choice of red sauce with
Muenster cheese, lettuce and avocado.
All choices served with rice & refried beans
More about Neaz Bar & Restaurant
Evarito's To Go image

 

Evarito's To Go

16 North Main Street, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Enchiladas$18.00
three adobe chicken enchiladas, tomatillo red sauce, crema, cotija cheese, hand pressed fresh masa tortillas, pickled onions, watermelon radish, rice & beans
Vegetable Enchiladas Suizas$18.00
three wood grilled market vegetable enchiladas, green tomatillo sauce, crema, melted Mexican cheeses, hand pressed fresh masa tortillas , cotija cheese, pickled onions, watermelon radish, rice and beans
More about Evarito's To Go

