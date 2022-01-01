Enchiladas in Norwalk
Norwalk restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Aromas Peruvian Cuisine
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Aromas Peruvian Cuisine
235 Main Avenue, Norwalk
|Enchiladas de pollo
|$12.00
More about BJ Ryan's
PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BJ Ryan's
57 Main St, Norwalk
|Apple Pie Enchilada
|$6.99
Crispy tortilla, apple pie filling, caramel drizzle, vanilla ice cream & whipped cream
More about Valencia Luncheria
Valencia Luncheria
164 Main St, Norwalk
|Shrimp Enchiladas Ap
|$18.50
|Shrimp Enchiladas Di
|$32.00
Chipotle Roasted Corn, Pepper & Cream Sauce
More about Neaz Bar & Restaurant
Neaz Bar & Restaurant
60 North Main St, Norwalk
|Enchiladas
|$17.00
3 Rolled corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken. Choice of
Mole sauce with Muenster cheese, red onion, avocado, and
sesame seeds on top. Choice of Suizas sauce with Muenster
cheese and sour cream on top. Or choice of red sauce with
Muenster cheese, lettuce and avocado.
All choices served with rice & refried beans
More about Evarito's To Go
Evarito's To Go
16 North Main Street, Norwalk
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$18.00
three adobe chicken enchiladas, tomatillo red sauce, crema, cotija cheese, hand pressed fresh masa tortillas, pickled onions, watermelon radish, rice & beans
|Vegetable Enchiladas Suizas
|$18.00
three wood grilled market vegetable enchiladas, green tomatillo sauce, crema, melted Mexican cheeses, hand pressed fresh masa tortillas , cotija cheese, pickled onions, watermelon radish, rice and beans